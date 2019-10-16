LIVE NOW /
Click here to watch our livestream of NEWS 2 at 5:00PM

Charleston man arrested for creating, distributing child pornography

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Lloyd Hepburn (Al Cannon Detention Center)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old Charleston man has been arrested on 11 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

William Lloyd Hepburn was arrested on October 11th after investigators received a tip that he created and distributed multiple files of child pornography, as well as disseminated nude images to a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators, the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office worked together in Hepburn’s arrest.

He is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Hepburn’s bond totaled more than $200,000. He is being housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES