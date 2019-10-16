Charleston man arrested for creating, distributing child pornography

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old Charleston man has been arrested on 11 charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

William Lloyd Hepburn was arrested on October 11th after investigators received a tip that he created and distributed multiple files of child pornography, as well as disseminated nude images to a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators, the Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office worked together in Hepburn’s arrest.

He is charged with one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.

Hepburn’s bond totaled more than $200,000. He is being housed at the Al Cannon Detention Center.