Charleston man arrested on child sexual abuse material charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 32-year-old Charleston man has been arrested for possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Sean Robert Munson was arrested December 21st on 10 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators worked with the Charleston Police Department to make the arrest.

Wilson said Munson now faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.

He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center where he received a $75,000 bond.