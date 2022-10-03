CHARLESTON. S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is doing his part to assist in recovery efforts down in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated portions of the state.

Jamie Hough has lived in Charleston for nearly 30 years, but his desire to give back has taken him across the world – the latest for the founder of Southeast Rescue and Relief in Fort Myers, Florida, where he is helping those impacted by the Category 4 hurricane.

Hough says the situation is still desperate for many in Florida; people are sleeping in cars, and many have lost everything. He said there has also been an increase in crime and looting, while many search and rescue missions are still underway.

He hopes to provide some much-needed relief to those suffering by offering up hot meals from his food truck.

Just Monday, he was able to feed 10 firemen a lunch of fried ribs, rice with gravy, and green beans after they had been surviving on just granola bars since the storm.

In one day, he’s putting out over 1,000 plates of food.

“We take a hot meal for granted, period. I don’t care who you are, if you get hot meals on a daily basis, you are taking it for granted. Families coming up here, a dad with two kids and a wife, just lost everything, the house is completely gone, there is a lot to be said for him, being able to bring his family to a place that is going to be able to give them a hot meal. It’s a little bit of hope, it’s a little bit of normalcy, and it lets them know there are people out there looking out for them- not to give up,” he said.

If you are interested in supporting Southeast Rescue and Relief mission, you can sign up to volunteer or donate at their website: southeastrelief.org