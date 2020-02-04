Charleston man completes one of world’s toughest motocross races

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – “One year I broke my shoulder and broke my leg… I came back in one piece.”

Who is this man? And why is he talking so casually about breaking limbs?

44 year old Petr Angelo Vlcek immigrated from the Czech Republic 21 years ago and has lived in Charleston ever since. He runs the Parrot Surf and Skate shop in Mount Pleasant.

This year, for the fourth year in a row, he conquered the Dakar Rally: a 12 day motocross race that is considered one of the toughest in the world.

This year’s race was held in Saudi Arabia.

From January 5th through January 17th, Vlcek endured injuries, fatigue, and other obstacles to achieve his best finish yet: 38th place overall.

For the first time, Vlcek competed in the Original by Motul category, meaning he was completely on his own and without any assistance from a pit crew. He had to adjust his strategy accordingly:

“I also tried to race [and] not to crash much because if you crash a lot, you have to spend hours and hours repairing it which takes away from your sleep time and that’s only how you recover your body when you race for 12 days. The fatigue starts sinking in after six or seven days,” says Vlcek.

But Vlcek knows that the physical stresses are just the nature of the beast when competing in the Dakar Rally; the emotional challenges are the toughest to overcome.

Especially after suffering heartbreak in the middle of the race:

“Two of my friends died during the race, so it definitely puts the number on the head for a little while,” says Vlcek.

Tragically, death is all too common during the Dakar Rally. Vlcek says there have been 79 casualties since the first edition of the race in 1977.

So why race in an event that is so dangerous- even lethal?

For Vlcek, it is the challenge that keeps him coming back.

“The camaraderie between people, the amount of dopamine, it’s something that’s really hard to describe, but it’s a next level experience,” says Vlcek.

Vlcek says he wants to compete in the Dakar Rally at least one more time before he calls it quits.