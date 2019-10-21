Charleston man dies after falling from Big Bradley Falls in North Carolina, officials confirm

POLK COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Polk County Emergency Management officials said a South Carolina man died after falling from the top of Big Bradley Falls Saturday morning.

According to Polk County Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal Bobby Arledge, they received a call about a man falling from the falls, located off of Holbert Cove Road in Saluda at around 10:35 a.m.

Arledge said at least 50 personnel responded to the scene from Polk and Henderson counties.

Crews had to rappel down to where the victim was in the water.

Arledge said the victim fell anywhere from 50 to 75 feet.

The NC HART team also responded to the area with their helicopter, which was used to airlift the victim from the waterfall to an ambulance. The rescue effort took at least five hours.

The victim, identified as Aaron Post, 28, of Charleston, S.C., died at an area hospital on Saturday.

“Polk County EMS can confirm the male victim that fell at “Big” Bradley Falls passed away during his rescue. He was taken to St. Luke’s hospital in which his resuscitation effort was continued until he was pronounced dead,” Polk County Emergency Medical Services Director Michael Crater said.