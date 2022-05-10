CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a man on Tuesday for distributing fentanyl and other narcotics resulting in the death of a 24-year-old woman.

Hasib Muqsit-Rivers, 21, was arrested following an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Charleston Police Department.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Muqsit-Rivers distributed fentanyl to the 24-year-old woman following a Halloween party in November 2020. The victim was later found dead from an overdose with high levels of fenatyl in her blood. A DEA special agent further alleged that Muqsit-Rivers distributed crack cocaine and cocaine to the victim on four separate occasions resulting in her death.

Information presented to the court revealed Muqsit-Rivers was out of bond for a state armed robbery charge at the time of his arrest.

The federal charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a maximum of life imprisonment, a $1 million fine, and court-ordered supervision for a minimum of three years upon potential release.

He is currently being held without bond pending resolution of the federal charges.