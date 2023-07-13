CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old Charleston man pleaded guilty in federal court this week to defrauding the Small Business Association.

Evidence that was presented in court revealed that Carl Ulm applied to the SBA, through a third-party lender, to receive a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Officials said it contained “materially false representations.”

When Ulm applied for the loan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said he had sold the assets of his business, Anchor Restoration Contractors, LLC, to another entity and therefore did not have payroll obligations or business expenses.

Ulm received $204,132.50 from the PPP loan.

U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks accepted Ulm’s guilty plea. He will be sentenced later and is subject to a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal and a fine of $250,000.00.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Amy F. Bower prosecuted the case.