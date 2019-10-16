Charleston man pleads guilty to killing police informant on Charleston’s Eastside

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man will spend 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a police informant.

Authorities say Eugene Stanley Rollerson shot and killed 34-year-old Stephen Grant on Hanover Street in September of 2016.

Grant has been a cooperating informant with law enforcement prior to his death, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office, and worked as an informant on drug cases against Rollerson.

Rollerson was scheduled to please guilty on those drug distribution charges two days after Grant was killed.

Because Grant was the only witness to the crimes, the charges against Rollerson were dismissed.

During a recent hearing, Rollerson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and obstruction of justice and negotiated 25-years imprisonment.

“The Victim’s family saw and understood the hurdles we faced during the trial and wholeheartedly supported this plea. One cousin embraced every member of the Defendant’s family who was in court and talked of how the Eastside Community has to stand together to grow,” said Assistant Solicitor Linder. “The dignity and emotion the family displayed in describing the toll this and other retaliatory incidents has had on both the victim’s and the defendant’s family was incredible.”