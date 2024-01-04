CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being arrested by the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

Antonio Huggins, 40, pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, said the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

CPD contacted Huggins on Oct. 3, 2021, regarding outstanding arrest warrants. Huggins fled and attempted to remove his pants during the chase.

Once caught, police found over 30 grams of crack cocaine, two grams of cocaine, a loaded stolen gun, and 600 in cash in his pants pockets, according to a media release.

Huggins did admit to possessing the firearm once he was in custody.

United States District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Huggins to 180 months in prison.

Once released, Huggins is ordered to eight years of court-ordered supervision.

According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, this case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.

Investigators with CPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow is the lead prosecutor.