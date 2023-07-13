CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 26-year-old Charleston man will spend a year in federal prison after pleading guilty to fraudulently applying for an Emergency Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) under the CARES Act.

Evidence presented in court showed that Antonio Brown-Sanders applied to the Small Business Association (SBA) to receive an EIDL loan that falsely claimed he owned a lawn care business, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

The application also misrepresented the number of employees and gross income for the alleged business. Still, Brown-Sanders received $81,600 from the SBA.

“The defendant in this case stole from American taxpayers and prevented pandemic-relief funds from reaching those who needed them most,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “The District of South Carolina is committed to pursuing and investigating those who defraud government programs. We encourage any member of the public with information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 to report it to the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline.”

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel sentenced Brown-Sanders to 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

He is also ordered to pay the restitution still due in the amount of $65,246.48.

The case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and the Office of Inspector General – Small Business Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Amy F. Bower prosecuted the case.