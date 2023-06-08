CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man is celebrating a lottery victory after his $10 in change turned into a six-figure payday.

State lottery officials said the lucky winner was on his way to work when he stopped at the College Corner on Coming Street to purchase a scratch-off ticket.

“It was a spur-of-the-moment decision,” the winner said. “I had $10 in change and said give me one of those tickets.”

He scratched the ticket when he arrived at work and realized he won $300,000. His first thought: “No way,” he said.

But instead of taking the rest of the day off, the winner said he stayed on his job and is in no rush to spend his winning money.

“I’m going to leave it in the bank,” he said.

College Corner in Charleston received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.