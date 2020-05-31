Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Charleston mayor, city leaders hold press conference following Saturday demonstrations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and city leaders will provide an update on Saturday’s protests in downtown Charleston and discuss what they are doing ahead of possible protests in the coming days.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, Police Chief Luther Reynolds, members of City Council, Rev. Eric Manning of Mother Emanuel AME Church, Rev. Kylon Middleton of Mount Zion AME Church, Pastor Thomas Dixon and South Carolina State Representative Wendell Gilliard will attend the press conference.

It is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m.

