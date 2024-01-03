CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The mayor-elect of Charleston, William Cogswell, is inviting President Joe Biden to speak at his inauguration ceremony during the president’s visit to the Lowcountry on Monday.

“On such a historic day, I would be honored to have President Joe Biden to give remarks at our city’s formal inauguration ceremonies,” Cogswell said. “Charleston is a world-class city, and we want to showcase our city government and employees to our President.”

Cogswell’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 8 at noon in front of City Hall on Broad Street in downtown Charleston. The corner of Broad and Meeting Streets will be temporarily blocked off for the ceremony.

Biden attending the ceremony would “help consolidate efforts by our First Responders who provide security and logistical assistance during the event,” officials said in a news release.

The invitation comes on the heels of the White House’s announcement that Biden will visit Mother Emanuel AME Church on Monday, where nine Black parishioners were shot and killed in a June 2015 white supremacist attack.

Newly-elected Charleston city council members will also be sworn into office during Monday’s approximately 45-minute ceremony. A reception will follow in Washington Square beginning at 1:00 p.m., which is open to the public.

Seating for the ceremony is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive approximately 20 to 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled noon start time.

“The City of Charleston invites all residents and well-wishers to join in the celebration of this historic event,” said Cogswell’s director of communications, Deja Knight McMillan. “Mayor William Cogswell is eager to serve the community, and his inauguration marks a new chapter in the city’s leadership.”

News 2 reached out to the Biden campaign to see if he will accept the invitation. We have not heard back.