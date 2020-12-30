Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg releases statement on New Year’s Eve celebrations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement on Wednesday regarding New Year’s Eve celebrations.

It comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are increasing across the state.

“Thanks to continued responsible practices by our citizens, Charleston has so far been spared the worst of this second COVID-19 wave. But now is not the time to let our guards down,” he said. “While we’re all anxious to ring in 2021 after a historically difficult year, it’s critically important that we continue to practice good judgment by washing our hands, wearing our masks and avoiding large social gatherings.”

Mayor Tecklenburg said a time for celebrations will come, but noted the focus should remain on staying healthy. “The best way to do that this New Year’s Eve is to celebrate responsibly at home.”

His remarks come on the same day that State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell also asked citizens to celebrate at home to prevent an additional surge.

She also warned of potential increases in COVID-19 cases for those attending large gatherings and parties.

“I think it’s fair to say that many of us are looking forward to leaving 2020 – the year that has taken so much from so many of us – behind. But I join public health officials across the country and world in warning that New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating. The safest way to celebrate, as it has been throughout this holiday season, is to stay home. In a year that has been full of sadness, loss and frustration, we can’t give up now. We must carry our vigilance into 2021.”

Patriots Point’s Development Authority on Wednesday unanimously voted to postpone its New Year’s Eve party out of caution over the virus.

Under Governor Henry McMaster’s COVID-19 executive order, restaurants and bars are prohibited from serving alcohol after 11:00 p.m. to prevent late-night gatherings, especially among young adults.