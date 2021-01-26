Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to deliver 2021 State of the City address

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will deliver the annual State of the City address on Tuesday.

Mayor Tecklenburg will share his priorities for 2021 and is expected to reflect on the issues that plagued the city last year, including the coronavirus pandemic, riots and protests, and the closing of several businesses in downtown Charleston.

During last year’s address, Mayor Tecklenburg laid out his plans to continue addressing public transportation – like the city’s partnership with CARTA and the Council of Governments in utilizing Lowcountry Rapid Transit.

He also touched on the flooding and sea level rise, where he discussed a project with the Army Crops of Engineers to provide “large scale barrier protections” to combat issued associated with climate change and extreme weather.

Mayor Tecklenburg will deliver his State of the City address at 7:00 p.m. from Charleston City Hall. Details about the address have not been made available.