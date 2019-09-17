Charleston Mayoral Candidates voice their ideas to fix flooding problems

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)— Flooding is a problem across the Lowcountry that many voters say they want to see fixed.

Discussing the flooding problem, a mayoral forum was held in West Ashley on Monday night, giving the six candidates running for the City of Charleston mayor an opportunity to share their plans to alleviate flooding with constituents.

The forum was hosted by the Fix Flooding First Coalition made up of local conservation groups, businesses and even churches who have been impacted by flooding first-hand. The coalition is urging elected officials to prioritize finding and funding solutions to tidal flooding and flooding caused by rain and catastrophic storms.

“We have to address flooding first…Flooding is definitely the number one issue facing the Lowcountry and the City of Charleston. That is what the fix flooding first coalition believes and the reason we organized last summer to put pressure on elected officials to have it remain their number one issue or make it their number one issue if it isn’t already,” Betsy La Force, Communities and Transportation Project Manager for Coastal Conservation League and member of Fix Flooding First Coalition said.

News 2’s Taylor Murray spoke to a local resident, Kelvin King, who attended the mayoral forum on flooding. King shares that he has lived in Charleston for forty-one years and has been dealing with flooding in his West Ashley Neighborhood for decades.

“There was a time when we couldn’t even get out of the neighborhood because of flooding…We still have people in our neighborhood that still get flooding in their house,” King said.



Several of the City of Charleston mayoral candidates shared with News 2 how they would handle flooding problems.

Gary White, City of Charleston Councilmember (District 1) and mayoral candidate says, “One of the things I will do as mayor is I will create a fiscal mandate and fiscal policy that requires city council, every year, to allocate resources and appropriate funding for maintenance of our storm water system.”

Mike Seekings, City of Charleston Councilmember (District 8) and mayoral candidate says, “We need to make sure that we have the resources, the vision, and a plan…we have to have a plan for how we are going to address the large scale challenges.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg, City of Charleston, says, “Changing our storm water requirements to protect us from future development. To think about where we build and where we shouldn’t”.

