CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- William Cogswell and John Tecklenburg are headed to a runoff in the race to become mayor of Charleston.

Unofficial results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Cogswell with 38 percent of the vote and Tecklenburg with 32 percent.

The remainder of the vote was split between four challengers — Mika Gadsden, Debra Gammons, Clay Middleton, and Peter Shahid.

The Charleston County Board of Elections said a candidate must win at least 50% of the votes plus one to avoid a runoff.

No candidate met that threshold, triggering a runoff between the two candidates who received the most votes.

The runoff election will be held on Nov. 21.

This story is developing…