Charleston mission requesting community help after bikes stolen Wednesday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A non-profit mission located downtown is seeking help from the community following a bicycle theft that happened Wednesday night.

The pastor of Star Gospel Mission is requesting help from the community after learning that someone broke into the mission’s bicycle storage Wednesday and stole multiple bikes.

“For many of our men, this is their only transportation to work and they are distraught,” says the pastor. “I’m angry that someone would do this, and heartbroken for them.”

The pastor says that if anyone has a bicycle to donate to help out the mission to send a message to Marion.Platt@stargospelmission.org.