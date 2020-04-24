Charleston, Mount Pleasant mayors announce plans for 2020 Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie announced plans for the 2020 Homeless to Hope Benefit Telethon.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Homeless to Hope Fund, created by the Palmetto Project in February 2016, which provides support to community organizations and service providers who assist individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

Mayor Tecklenburg said there are more than 1,600 men, women and children who are unsheltered in the Lowcountry and receiving emergency housing assistance.

The annual event is typically held at the Gaillard Center and features live musicians, entertainers, and public officials. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic the benefit will take place virtually.

2020 performers will include Shovels & Rope, Steep Canyon Rangers, Charlton Singleton of Ranky Tanky, Bobby Houck of the Blue Dogs, Lee Barbour, Kanika Moore, Heather Rice, Motown Throwdown, Vikki Matsis of OHM Radio, Young-Mi Fick, Manny Houston and Michael Flynn & Josh Kayler. The telethon will also feature special performances and host appearances by Mayors Tecklenburg and Haynie.

The non-profit organization works with community organizations that are doing work to help people find a place to stay and help those who were homeless find work, receive healthcare and have access to things they need in order to succeed.

City leaders say the telethon will include the presentation of the annual “Homeless to Hope Award for Enduring Contributions to Alleviating Homelessness” to two organizations on the frontlines of serving those experiencing homelessness: God’s Hot Dog Ministry and Hope to Home Furniture Resource.

The benefit is sponsored by the Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing.

Mayor Haynie said before you even start to think about supporting the effort to fight homelessness financially, you need to change your heart towards what homelessness is.

“If we can change hearts, the money and support will follow,” he said.

The benefit will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 8th through a variety of social media and broadcast outlets.

You can donate by visiting http://homelesstohopefund.org/donate/

Your tax-deductible contribution will be used to provide housing, shelter, and other necessities to Charleston’s homeless population.