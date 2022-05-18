CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Moves will host a bicycle ride aimed at bringing awareness to safe, connected access over rivers in the Charleston area.

Dubbed the “Ride of Silence,” a 7.6-mile route on Wednesday will serve as an important benchmark for the Better North Bridge Project.

“Last April, Charleston lost a wonderful person on the North Bridge: Chris Oliver. The year before, another: James Burgess. Two years before, another: Tommy Dixon. This event will honor these community members, and the many more who have been killed while riding a bike, while highlighting recent efforts to bridge safe access for all,” organizers said.

The ride will begin and end at Frothy Beard Brewing Company in West Ashley. Participants are asked to arrive and check-in by 6:00 p.m. and the ride will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Supporters are encouraged to stop by Frothy Beard after the ride to engage in Charleston Moves’ plan.

The group is also advocating safe rides in sections of the peninsula, West Ashley and James Island, including the Ashley River Bridges and Wappoo Cut Bridge.

Police will provide an escort for the ride.