CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a special birthday taking place in the Lowcountry.

Founded in 1773, the Charleston Museum is celebrating its 247th birthday with a weekend of events that the whole family can enjoy.

On Saturday, January 11, there’s an interactive play that’s free to the public.

On Sunday, January 12, kids get into the museum for free.

The curator says this is an important way to remember the city’s rich history.