Charleston Museum hosting annual holiday events starting Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Museum is kicking off December with their annual holiday events.

HOLIDAY WORKSHOP

Wednesday, December 1st, the museum will kick off their annual Holiday Workshop. Children can sip on hot chocolate and eat cookies as they decorate the little Heyward-Washington House in the Kidstory exhibit from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

They will get the chance to create ornaments and decorations to take home. Decorations will be on view in the museum for the entire month of December.

Reservations and masks are required. Guests can register online. It will be $10 for museum members and $15 for non-members.

HOLIDAY WREATH MAKING WORKSHOP

Saturday, December 4th, guests can create a classic holiday wreath using an assortment of traditional greenery from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Attendees will be led through a hands-on design process by members of the Garden Club of Charleston, who annually decorate the Joseph Manigault House for the season.

Reservations for the event include a 16″ wreath, adornment materials, and admission to the Joseph Manigault House. Guests are recommended to bring a pair of garden clippers and garden gloves.

Reservations and masks are required. Guests can register online. It will be $75 for museum members and $105 for non-members.

HOLIDAY CANDLE MAKING WORKSHOP

Sunday, December 12th, guests can create unique holiday candles. The event will go from 12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. where guests will learn how to make their own candles from start to finish.

Participants will use festive vintage glasses, tea cups, and tins to make their candles. All materials, instruction and admission to the Joseph Manigault House holiday decorations included in this workshop.

Reservations and masks are required. Guests can register online. It will be $75 for museum members and $105 for non-members.