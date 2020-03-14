Charleston Music Hall postpones events due to Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Music Hall release a statement on upcoming events as the Coronavirus outbreak continues.

They announced that after working with the federal, state, and local government and in an abundance of caution, they will be postponing and rescheduling all events through April 1.

Their box office will also be closed during this time.

Further updates on when these events will be rescheduled will be forthcoming.

Anyone who has purchased a ticket during the time frame will be notified by email with additional information.

Any updates can be found on their social media accounts.