Charleston Music Hall reopening doors at reduced capacity after 8 months of being closed

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Music Hall just announced that it will reopen its doors next month after eight months of being closed due to the pandemic.

In a Facebook post, they announced that they will be opening November 12th with a reduced capacity of 250 people and implemented social distancing.

They also stated that they will begin working with more local and regional acts and producing their own shows until national touring returns in 2021.

A few other safety precautions that will also be implemented include: face masks required when not seated, hand sanitizer throughout venue, mobile ordering/contactless payment, seating will be timed/assigned, mobile tickets, and assigned arrival times for guests.

You can keep up with Charleston Music Hall and what is to come with the reopen through their Facebook page.