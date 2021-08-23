Charleston Music Hall to require proof of vaccine or negative COVID-19 test prior to entry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You will either need to show proof that you’ve been vaccinated or that you do not have COVID-19 the next time you visit Charleston Music Hall.

The music venue announced Monday that all fans will need to provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test or their COVID-19 vaccination card before entering the building for any event beginning September 5th.

Charleston Music Hall said it is working to ensure they are “reopening in the safest way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large.”

“We believe it’s much better to take these precautions so we can enjoy shows together rather than go back to no shows at all,” the venue said.

Those presenting COVID test results must have taken to test 72 hours prior to the event, and those showing their vaccination card will need to have received their final dose at least 14 days before the event.

Staff will validate your negative COVID-19 diagnostic test results or vaccine proof when entering the venue. “It is important that you bring a print or photocopy of your proof before arriving for quick processing. Test results must be dated and time-stamped to be accepted.”

Unvaccinated patrons under 12 years of age are not exempt from showing a negative COVID-19 test.

“Unvaccinated fans over 12 years old with a valid medical restriction will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility, and will provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue,” the venue stated on its website.

At-home COVID test results will only be accepted if there is a link to results you can print from a medical platform.