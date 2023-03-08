CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston has once again been crowned the best city in the south, according to readers of Southern Living magazine.

The magazine announced Wednesday that Charleston topped the list in its annual “Best of the South” rankings, which highlights readers’ favorite destinations and experiences.

According to the magazine, Charleston’s “vibrant culinary scene, fantastic shops and boutiques, and costal breezes blowing in over the Battery,” are what have kept the Holy City dominating the rankings since 2017.

“Almost everyone who visits Charleston these days is tempted to unpack their bags and move right in,” an excerpt reads. “That’s because of the wonderfully walkable downtown, picturesque sidewalks, and distinctive architecture studded with Charleston single houses.”

Charleston was not the only Lowcountry destination earning top accolades in this year’s awards. The City of Folly Beach was named the No. 9 best small town in the south.

Two popular local restaurants also earned statewide recognition from the magazine’s readers who named Rodney Scott’s BBQ as South Carolina’s best barbecue joint and Page’s Okra Grill as South Carolina’s best locally-owned restaurant.

Click here to check out the full rankings.