Charleston native makes his way from dancing in the Lowcountry to the Super Bowl Halftime Show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One Charleston native and performer was able to take his talents to the big leagues when he got the opportunity to perform with The Weeknd during the Super Bowl Pepsi Halftime Show.

Kendrick Pasley, 26, has been dancing since the age of 3 and always knew his was born to be a performer.

“When my mom was pregnant with me and music was playing, her stomach would more around and as soon as the music stopped, so would her stomach,” said Pasley. “I took my first dance class at 3-years-old and started taking it seriously around 7, where I was a competition kid for 9 years up until graduating high school.”

Pasley attended Charleston School of the Arts where he was able to continue to perfect his craft in dance performance. After high school and college, Pasley continues dancing professionally with the same love he has always had for it.

Though dancing for the Super Bowl can be a once in a lifetime chance, performing in the middle of a pandemic made things even more challenging.

“It was crazy, but in a good way,” said Pasley. “We were COVID tested every other day and rehearsed for several hours each day. But it was satisfying to dance with people that looked like me.”

With the pandemic effecting performances and causing limited crowds in most places, this was one of Pasley’s first times dancing for such a large crowd again.

“The energy in the stadium is like no other, so it was refreshing to see and hear a large crowd again,” said Pasley.

It has been a few days since Pasley was able to perform during the big game. Although he is back to his every day life, it still feels a bit unreal to him.

“I always dreamed of doing something so epic and being part of history, but didn’t know how/if it would actually happen and it did” said Pasley. “I’m currently still trying to process it all cause it feels surreal, but nonetheless I’m immensely grateful for the opportunity.”