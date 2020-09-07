Charleston native Shelby Rodgers heads to quarterfinals at US Open

NEW YORK (WCBD) – Lowcountry native Shelby Rogers is moving forward in the US Open.

Rogers, who ranks Number 94 in the world, competed against Number 6 seed, Petra Kvitova, winning round 16 of the US Open and moved on to the quarter finals – 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

(Photo by Pete Staples/USTA)

Neither Rogers nor Kvitova had dropped a set in route to the Round of 16, according to a media release Monday.

“This was Kvitova’s 20th Round of 16 Grand Slam match. And while it was only the second one for Rogers, her prior appearance was at the 2016 French Open, where she was pitted against none other than Kvitova. Rogers won that match, the only head-to-head the two have played,” the release said.

It took three tight sets but Rogers was able to post another win and move on to the quarterfinals, taking out the veteran.

The next match will likely be Roger’s toughest to date—against No. 4 seed Naomi Osaka.

The quarterfinal match will take place Tuesday at the 2020 US Open.