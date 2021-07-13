Charleston native whose singing went viral online now takes center stage on America’s Got Talent

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – If the name Ray Singleton sounds familiar to you, it’s because a video of him serenading his wife as she was going into surgery for brain cancer went viral on social media last year.

Then, Ray wowed the judges by serenading her in the tryouts on the NBC reality competition show, America’s Got Talent.

Still turning heads and tugging at hearts, Ray Singleton and his wife, Roslyn, stopped by News 2 to share about his upcoming appearance on America’s Got Talent and the story that brought them to the main stage.

Watch as Singleton transfixes the judges and brings his wife to tears while putting his own twist on singer-songwriter Andy Grammer’s tune, “I Am Yours,” when he performs Tuesday night on America’s Got Talent at 8:00 p.m.