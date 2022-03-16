CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry nonprofit organization will host its inaugural golf tournament benefitting a suicide prevention foundation.

Driving Out Darkness on March 27 & 28 will host a golf tournament in support of an organization that researches, educates, and advocates for action against suicide.

On March 27, the Daniel Island Club will host a “Par-tee” with food, drinks and music from The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band: On The Border, a silent auction and more.

The golf tournament will be held on March 28 with 18 holes and an awards ceremony to follow.

All proceeds will go towards The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To participate, tickets are $225 per person.

More information can be found at drivingoutdarkness.org.