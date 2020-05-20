Charleston nonprofits can apply for CARES Act funding aimed at preventing homelessness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than $130,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding has been made available to local non-profit organizations through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act.

The funding is available to nonprofit organizations who provide rental, mortgage and utility assistance to households in the city of Charleston that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders with the City of Charleston say the remaining funds will be used to assist individuals experiencing homelessness who have been affected by COVID-19.

Organizations can request an application by emailing funding@tuw.org.

Applications will be due to Trident United Way on June 1, 2020, and award notifications will be sent out mid-June.