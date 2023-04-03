CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some officers with the Charleston Police Department will don special patches to raise awareness about autism.

Officers can donate money to wear an Autism Awareness patch on their arms. Funds raised through the month-long initiative will go towards the Lowcountry Autism Foundation.

Charleston PD said that the patches serve as a reminder of the compassion and understanding “we all should have for our autistic community members.”

The initiative coincides with National Autism Awareness Month.

You can donate to the Lowcountry Autism Foundation by clicking here. Money raised there will be used for support services, advocacy, therapy, and inclusive events.