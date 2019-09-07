Charleston officials continue to clean the streets after Hurricane Dorian’s impact

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston officials are continuing their Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

Crews are working to clear debris, remove fallen trees from the public right of way, and restore traffic signals citywide.

According to city officials, only eight intersections are without power and are ready to be reset as soon as power is restored.

City trash crews are collecting storm debris on the peninsula, West Ashley and James Island.

While city contractors are collecting storm debris on Daniel Island and outer West Ashley.

Residential garbage collection will resume on Monday, September 9.

City officials would like to remind citizens to sort debris by following the C.H.E.A.T. categories:

Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, etc.)

Hazardous waste (oils, batteries, pesticides, paints, cleaning supplies, etc.)

Electronics* (televisions, computers, radios, stereos, DVD players/VCRs, etc.)

Appliances (Refrigerators, washers/dryers, freezers, air conditioners, stoves, etc.)

Trees and vegetation (tree branches, leaves and logs)

Remember, city of Charleston crews cannot collect electronic waste.

Charleston County residents can drop off e-waste at a Charleston County Convenience Center.

City parking garages that were opened for the storm will remain open and free to residents until Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 PM.

The Stormwater Department is continuing their formal damage assessment process and will continue working to identify storm-related damage in the next few weeks.

The city encourages residents to continue to report damage, including the location of the damage, online at www.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage or by calling the city’s Citizen Services Desk at 843-724-7311.

Officials want to remind residents that nearly all storm damage-related repairs require building permits, which also protect property owners by ensuring that work performed is up to code.

The Citizen Services Desk will resume normal operations starting Monday, September 9 from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM.

There is also new GIS mapping tools that will allow citizens to track hurricane related information in real-time are also available on the city website: https://gis.charlestonsc.gov/hurricane-maps-tools.