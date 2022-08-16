CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to increase salaries and issue one-time bonuses for all City of Charleston employees passed during a city Ways and Means Committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

City leaders were looking to establish a $15 an hour minimum wage and a one-time bonus for city workers.

Those bonuses for city employees would grant $1,250 to full-time employees and $625 to part-time employees. It will come from $3.7 million in unexpected revenue the city earned in 2021.

Charleston City Council is also expected to approve the plan Tuesday night.