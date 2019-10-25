Charleston PD: 3 James Island students charged following school bus fight

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Charleston Police Department arrested three James Island Charter High School students following a fight on a school but on October 22nd.

The students were charged with simple assault and released to the custody of their parents.

Two of the students had been texting throughout the day about fighting after school at a designated spot but decided to fight on the school bus once it was stopped outside the Islands Apartments.

The sister of one of the offenders was also involved in the fight.

Charleston Police say the fight was ultimately broken up by other students.

There is no word what lead to the fight.