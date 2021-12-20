Charleston PD announces arrest in Dec 14 homicide investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a homicide off Savannah Highway.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Stono Apartments on December 14th after learning about a body being found there.

The victim, Brandon Gaskins, was found dead at the location. Police said the body may have been there for several days.

Investigators later identified Marquice Rashawn Elmore as the murder suspect, and arrested the man on Saturday, December 18th with help from the Williamsburg and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Offices.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. He is being charged with one count of murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.