CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is celebrating one of its officers for “breaking barriers one wheel at a time.”

The law enforcement agency announced Monday that Officer Taylor Dupree has earned a spot as a certified motor officer, becoming the only female officer “on two wheels” in the Lowcountry.

Following an intensive two-week course, Officer Dupree completed tough challenges – both physical and mental – and mastered the art of motorcycle maneuvering at low and high speeds.

The course was hosted by instructors from agencies across the Lowcountry, according to Charleston PD.