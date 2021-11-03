Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds revealed he has cancer, seeking ‘rigorous treatment plan’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department’s leader revealed he has cancer in a message to staff Wednesday morning.

Chief Luther Reynolds said he saw a doctor four weeks ago for a sore back, and that is when it was discovered he had cancer.

“I am excited about the good care we have here, a good hospital, my faith, my family, the community, the people in this department, and it’s something I wanted to make people aware that I am in a battle with my health,” Reynolds said in his announcement.

Reynolds said he’s got great support from the Medical University of South Carolina, doctors, and “a whole lot of other people and most importantly my faith,” he said.

Reynolds said he will pursue a rigorous treatment plan that includes both surgery and chemotherapy.

“I’ve received outstanding care so far and feel confident that these steps will help guide me toward a cancer-free prognosis,” he said.

He said there will be no break in service and the department will continue its mission to serve the community, but there will be periods where he will have an acting deputy chief in place while he is receiving treatment. “I will be here, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

Chief Reynolds said the outpouring of support has been a real blessing and that he was grateful to Mayor Tecklenburg for his leadership and friendship.