CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is gearing up to host its largest charity effort of the year.

The annual ‘Santa’s Escort’ ride, which will take place December 14, benefits the Ronald McDonald House and Fisher House in Charleston.

Charleston PD will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts from now until December 13th to benefit people of all ages. The gifts can include toys, toiletry items, and clothing.

Donations can be dropped off at any Charleston PD substation or the department’s headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard.

The effort will conclude when Santa Claus leads a police procession on a motorcycle and delivers the presents to the two houses.

“It’s just important to give back to the community. Especially in a holiday time period,” said Sgt. Craig DuBose with the Charleston Police Department. “It just helps the citizens know that we care about them, and our thoughts and prayers are with them during those hard times they’re experiencing right now.”

You can also donate gifts through Amazon.