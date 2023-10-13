CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department said it is committed to ensuring safety and security for the city amid threats of protests around the world in wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Inspector Michael Gillooly said the city has not received any information specific to protests in our area; however, the department is monitoring the situation in Israel and remains in communication with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

It comes following reports that Hamas called for a ‘day of action’ on Friday. The former leader of the terrorist organization in Gaza, Khaled Mashaal, put out a call to action among supporters, prompting extra vigilance.

“We maintain a strong and vigilant presence to protect our city from any and all potential threats, regardless of their nature,” said Inspector Gillooly.

The department has received up-to-date information on the situation and potential locally impacted areas. Gillooly added that officers have been directed to provide extra patrols and community interactions within these identified areas of the city.

“Our commitment to public safety is unwavering and we stand ready to address any challenges that may arise in our city,” said Inspector Gillooly. “We continue to collaborate closely with our diverse community to build trust and foster a sense of security for all.”

Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activity by contacting Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 9-1-1 or by calling Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.