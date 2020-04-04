Charleston PD enforcing the Governor’s order by patrolling waterways

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The Charleston Police Department Harbor Patrol Unit is enforcing Governor Henry McMaster’s order on the water today.

Under the Governor’s orders, you are allowed to be on the water and anchor if you are fishing. You are not allowed to beach your boat at sandbars or raft boats together.

Sergeant Chris Morrell with the Harbor Patrol Unit said last weekend, the number of boaters on the water resembled the same number found on holidays. He did say the number has been drastically lower today.

“I would never discourage people to not be on their boats. We understand that is an option for some people. We hope they stay underway and practice good social distancing so that we can get passed this and move on to the summer where we can enjoy the waterways for everyone,” said Morrell.

The Charleston Police Department Harbor Patrol Unit is patrolling seven days a week and works along side DNR, Charleston County Sheriffs Office, and North Charleston Police Department.

“We’ve been very fortunate that the majority of the people have been obeying the order. The few that we have encountered on the sandbars, we’ve explained the state law to them and the ordinances and educated them on it and they have been more than graceful and just moving on and continuing their activates on the water,” said Morrell.