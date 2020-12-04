Charleston PD extends community reporting deadline for the Charleston riot through end of 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has extended its ‘After Action’ report deadline from the May riot through the end of the year.

The department has been collecting feedback from the community for their response to the May 30 and 31 riots that happened in downtown Charleston following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was an unarmed African American man who died while in custody by Minneapolis police officers. It happened after a convenience store employee called 911 to report Floyd had bought cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

His death sparked nationwide riots and protests calling for justice and an end to police inequalities.

What started as a peaceful protest in Marion Square on May 30th later turned into a night of rioting and destruction throughout downtown Charleston.

Since then, the Charleston Police Department has been collecting public comment on their response to the riots for its After Action Report.

The deadline to respond has been extended to December 31, 2020.

Those with personal stories or feedback can reach out to Captain Dustin Thompson by emailing thompsond@charleston-sc.gov.

A copy of the preliminary After Action Report, “Strengthening Charleston” can be found on the department’s website: https://www.charleston-sc.gov/DocumentCenter/View/27753/Stregthening-Charleston-Preliminary-Report