Charleston PD identifies officer in shooting with carjacking, murder suspect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Friday released the identity of an officer who was involved in a shooting with a carjacking and murder suspect.

It happened Tuesday evening on Spruill and Beech Avenue in North Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, authorities received a 911 call from a resident who told them a man had just stolen his vehicle at Maple Street and Rutledge Avenue in downtown Charleston.

Two officers who were assigned to the department’s Quick Response Squad observed the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop and a short vehicle pursuit began.

It concluded off Spruill Avenue; the armed suspect was shot, and officers immediately rendered emergency medical care to the suspect until EMS could arrive.

None of the officers were injured.

“I want to make this clear. This is important for me to say this publicly. This is the second time my officers in a matter of weeks have encountered a violent suspect with a violent criminal record who was armed,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds during a news conference late Tuesday night. “We have a serious violent crime problem and we all need to work together to address this problem to make our community safer.”

It was later discovered that the suspect, Montrez Cyrus Simmons, was involved in a fatal stabbing at a residence in Georgetown earlier in the month.

He was also wanted for a carjacking and assault which happened in the parking lot of the Whole Foods Market in Mount Pleasant on January 17th. The victim in that case was severely assaulted before his vehicle was stolen.

According to CPD, the officer involved in the January 19th shooting was identified as Officer Sammy Stevens, who was hired by the department in October of 2015.

Sevens was placed on administrative leave as per standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

The State Law Enforcement Division is conducting an investigation. Simmons is currently in custody.