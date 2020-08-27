Charleston PD investigating an aggravated assault involving a firearm

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault with a firearm that happened last week in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department needs to public’s help identifying an individual and a vehicle that were both involved in an aggravated assault involving a firearm on August 20th.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Cruze with temporary SCDMV tags.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective.