Charleston PD investigating an aggravated assault involving a firearm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault with a firearm that happened last week in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department needs to public’s help identifying an individual and a vehicle that were both involved in an aggravated assault involving a firearm on August 20th.

Police say the vehicle is believed to be a newer model Chevrolet Cruze with temporary SCDMV tags.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty CPD Central detective.   

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES