CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened just after midnight Saturday.

According to the Charleston Police Department, residents reported hearing gunshots on America Street around 12:10 a.m.

Responding officers found a male gunshot victim, who they say died from injuries he received.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty central detective.