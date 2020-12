CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a shooting occurred on Flood Street around 4:00 p.m. where an adult male was killed.

No other details were provided. Police say there is “no apparent on-going threat to the community.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200.

