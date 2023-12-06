CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday night on Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said their preliminary investigation revealed a 2016 Kia Soul was traveling south on Sam Rittenburg Blvd. near Ashley River Rd. when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk.

Officials said the pedestrian was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where they later died. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

“Southbound traffic on Sam Rittenburg Blvd. remained closed for multiple hours while MAIT investigated the scene,” said Sgt. Anthony Gibson, a spokesman for Charleston PD.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name when appropriate. Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Unit at 843-965-4084.