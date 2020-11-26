Charleston PD investigating early morning homicide of juvenile

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 15-year-old male early Thursday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road after received reports of a deceased juvenile just before 4:00 a.m.

Police say the juvenile sustained a gunshot wound and died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.