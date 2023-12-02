CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Saturday night homicide in West Ashley.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department were dispatches to the Ashley Oaks Apartments around 9:00 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

At the scene, officers found a victim inside a vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died.

CPD officers and detectives remain on scene actively investigating the shooting.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim when appropriate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department.