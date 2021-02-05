Charleston PD investigating shooting at bar on King Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are responding to a shooting that happened Friday night in downtown Charleston.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say the shooting occurred at 549 King Street, which is King Street Public House.

Several evidence markers were seen on the ground outside of the business, and a large area of the sidewalk and roadway was cordoned off by law enforcement.

One victim was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina. Police say the victim was alert and conscious at the time.

A suspect is not in custody, but officials say there is no immediate threat to the public.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on King Street right now. Limited details — King Street Public House is taped off. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/tC5meL0PCR — Katie Turner (@katieturnernews) February 6, 2021

